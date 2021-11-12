Profile of Ningxia

Ningxia is one of five semi-autonomous Chinese wine-producing regions along with Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Guangxi and Tibet. The history of wine began here in 1984, with the opening of the first government-owned winery named "Xixia King" (西夏王). The OG winery is still in operation, but has been joined by roughly 200 others, according to the Ningxia Wine Bureau.

All the wineries are located within a perimeter of roughly 150 km north and south of the provincial capital: Yinchuan. A combination of factors allows viticulture around the city of Yinchuan:

- A protective barrier from the elements, the Helan mountains, shield against the arid winds from the Tangger desert (literally located on the other side of the Helan mountains)

- Hot and dry summers, allowing the grapes to ripen in optimal conditions

- 1000M altitude on average in the area, allowing the diurnal flux: an essential parameter to maintain acidity in the wines.

Ningxia Wineries

In Ningxia, there are some major international producers among the 200 wineries including Chandon (LVMH), Helan Mountain (Pernod Ricard), as well as Changyu, China’s biggest and oldest wine brand, and Great Wall, another domestic giant. Apart from these few exceptions, most of the wineries belong to the boutique category, which is often family-run houses, producing 100,000 to 300,000 bottles per year.

If the recent wine boom seems to reflect a gold rush, the truth is a bit more complex: Ningxia also has its share of challenges that are sometimes difficult to overcome for small wineries. Many of the operations in the vineyards are carried out by hand, including burying the vines in winter to protect them from the Siberian cold that lasts from November to March. This leads to prices per bottle that start around 20 USD, which then must be sold to a domestic market that is still in its infancy.

Two wineries show the range of production styles in the region. Xige Estate and Xiao Pu.

The High Volume Producer: Xige Estate

Xige Estate 西鸽酒庄

Founded 2017

1000 hectares (about 2,471 acres) of old vines purchased + 1000 Hectares planted

Production target: 6-7 million bottles / year