Why it’s Time to Pop the Top Off Canned Wine

Robert Karmin and Jonathan Canter, founders of Dear Mom Wine have a product unique to the canned wine field, a 187 ml can that is equal to a standard six-ounce pour of wine. Most other producers are packaging in a 375 ml portion, about 2.5 glasses of wine. Single-serve is a big attractant according to Karmin, “it's portable, it's light, and it's easy to recycle.”

Regardless of serving size, there are a lot of advantages to aluminum packaging, and often it is part of the company’s mission. “Aluminum cans are about the easiest recycled package consumers use. They can go from sitting on the shelf to being purchased, processed, and back on the shelf again in 60 days,” Dougherty said.

Environmental impact is an espoused value for IMT according to McTague. “We’re all so aware of the recycling and waste movement, trying to be more conscious of how we're spending our dollars. To recycle these cans, and then get that aluminum back on the shelf is amazing.”

No matter how eco-conscious a company is, the product has to be high quality to be adopted by consumers. Karmin provided an analogy using the craft beer can explosion, “When the beer industry began transitioning to cans 10 years ago, there was a lot of pushback from beer aficionados who didn’t want to drink good beer out of a can. But, if you think about the cleanest way to serve good beer, the brewers realized first, cans are lined with a film, the liquid never touches aluminum, and second, light is the enemy of all beverages so even a brown bottle lets some in—cans keep light out a lot better than glass. On top of that, it keeps oxygen out, another enemy of all alcoholic beverages. It is a very safe and secure way to store your beverage before it goes to a customer.”

From the restaurant sector, Daniel Williams, owner of Kingfisher http://www.kingfisherdc.com in D.C. agreed, “we were looking at how to be environmentally friendly, and aluminum is way more energy efficient in terms of the recycling process. Glass either gets ground up and put into some other form or if you melt down the glass bottle and make a new one from it, so much energy is being used versus what you save. Cans are the greener of the options.” Williams found the environmental benefits, and storage efficiency was great enough to create his whole wine list with canned products exclusively.